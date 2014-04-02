A Dumfries school has won a Scottish War Memorial competition run by the Royal British Legion.

Primary six pupils at St Andrew's researched real life stories of locals who fought in World War I and made a film in St Joseph's chapel.

They dressed in military uniform and read from letters that the soldiers had sent home.

The class will now head to London in May, where a number of pupils will be allowed to stay overnight aboard the warship HMS Belfast.

Pupil Mia Rinaldi wrote a poem to go with the film. Classmates Skye Greenan, Maya Johnstone and Aiden Hairstains described how unearthing the personal stories to mark the centenary of the beginning of the war had affected them.