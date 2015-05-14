Butterfly tracker in Mabie Forest
Video

On the trail of the Mabie pearl-bordered fritillary revival

One of the UK's most threatened butterflies has seen its numbers soar following careful management of its habitat in Mabie Forest.

Butterfly Conservation Scotland says the numbers of the rare pearl-bordered fritillary are now six times what they were in the forest 10 years ago.

BBC Scotland's Debbie Muir went out to see if she could track one down for herself.

