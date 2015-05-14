Media player
Video
On the trail of the Mabie pearl-bordered fritillary revival
One of the UK's most threatened butterflies has seen its numbers soar following careful management of its habitat in Mabie Forest.
Butterfly Conservation Scotland says the numbers of the rare pearl-bordered fritillary are now six times what they were in the forest 10 years ago.
BBC Scotland's Debbie Muir went out to see if she could track one down for herself.
14 May 2015
