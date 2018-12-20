Media player
Lockerbie farmer discovers piece of Pan Am Flight 103 wreckage
Lockerbie farmer David Stewart found a piece of the Pan Am Flight 103 wreckage in his field in spring.
Debris from the passenger plane fell on his family sheep farm when the bomb exploded on 21 December 1988.
On the night it happened Mr Stewart and his father discovered the bodies of three passengers on their land, including that of an 18-month-old child.
He is unsure whether he should hand in his latest discovery to the police.
