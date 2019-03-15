Scottish music hopefuls head to Texas

Video

BBC Scotland's entertainment reporter David Farrell has been to the South by South West (SXSW) music festival in the heart of Texas.

He has been following Fatherson and other Scottish bands trying to get their break at the world's biggest festival.

The festival attracts thousands of artists to Austin every year. It has helped make the likes of Katy Perry and The Strokes so it's easy to see why so many people make the trip.