Castle raffle 'as transparent as possible'

Orchardton Castle owner: Raffle 'as transparent as possible'
A woman who has been rapped by the advertising watchdog over a raffle to win a Scottish castle has said the competition was "as transparent as possible".
The winner was instead given a cash prize, as not enough people had entered.
Susan DeVere set up the contest after she failed to sell Orchardton Castle, near Auchencairn, Kirkcudbrightshire.
The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) said the competition was not "administered fairly" - a ruling disputed by Mrs DeVere.
17 Apr 2019
