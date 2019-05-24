Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Power workers unearth Home Guard grenades near Tongland Dam
Engineers working on a routine power network upgrade have stumbled across a stash of 70 unexploded Home Guard phosphorous grenades.
They were found near Tongland Dam in Dumfries and Galloway on Wednesday.
The team from SP Energy Networks (Spen) called in the bomb squad who put an exclusion zone in place and carried out a controlled explosion.
24 May 2019
