Doddie Weir receives OBE from the Queen
Former Scotland rugby international Doddie Weir has received his OBE from the Queen.
He was honoured for services to rugby, motor neurone disease (MND) research and the Borders community.
Weir, who revealed he has MND in 2017, set up the My Name'5 Doddie Foundation to raise funds for research and provide grants to help those affected by the disease.
02 Jul 2019
