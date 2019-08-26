'Someone knows what happened to my mum'

Video

The family of a Dumfries woman found dead in Crete 10 years ago have launched a new appeal for information on the island.

The Greek authorities have re-opened the inquiry into the death of 53-year-old Jean Hanlon.

A post-mortem examination concluded she drowned but information later suggested injuries consistent with a struggle.

Her son, Michael Porter, said he was "extremely confident" someone had more details about her death.