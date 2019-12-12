Drone shows Peebles High School fire damage
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Drone footage shows Peebles High School fire damage

Peebles High School was damaged by a fire on 28 November 2019.

Drone footage shows the extent of the damage to the school's buildings.

Work has now started to make the site safe, and the school will remain closed until after the Christmas holidays.

Two boys have been charged in connection with the fire and reports will be sent to the children's reporter.

  • 12 Dec 2019