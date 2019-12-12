Drone shows Peebles High School fire damage

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Drone footage shows Peebles High School fire damage
Peebles High School was damaged by a fire on 28 November 2019.
Drone footage shows the extent of the damage to the school's buildings.
Work has now started to make the site safe, and the school will remain closed until after the Christmas holidays.
Two boys have been charged in connection with the fire and reports will be sent to the children's reporter.
-
12 Dec 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-scotland-south-scotland-50763553/drone-footage-shows-peebles-high-school-fire-damageRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window