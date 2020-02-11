The video game festival talking about mental health
D-Lux: The video game festival talking about mental health

Playing video games online or with friends can help socially-isolated people feel better and improve their confidence, according to the organisers of the D-Lux festival in Dumfries.

Mental health workers also attended the event to talk to the public about social isolation and depression.

