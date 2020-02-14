Media player
Inside Dumfries and Galloway Council's emergency bunker
When the weather is bad in Dumfries and Galloway, the council and emergency services move into an old, underground bunker.
Built in the 1980s to withstand a nuclear strike, it is now being used to co-ordinate responses to bad weather and disasters.
BBC Scotland spent some time in the old bunker to see the emergency services at work.
14 Feb 2020
