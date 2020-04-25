Media player
Helicopter joins firefighters to tackle Dumfries and Galloway wildfire
A helicopter has been used to "water-bomb" an extensive wildfire in Dumfries and Galloway.
The blaze is about 1km (0.6miles) long and it has been burning near Mossdale since Thursday afternoon.
Firefighters and forestry and estate workers have been involved in the battle to extinguish the flames.
25 Apr 2020
