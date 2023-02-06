A pianist who started playing traditional music as a way to feel connected to her home, has won one of the biggest prizes in the music genre.

Amy Laurenson was named BBC Radio Scotland Young Traditional Musician 2023 after a hard-fought final.

Amy describes how it is "a huge step forward for the traditional community" to have had an all female stage for the first time in the events 23 years.

After seeing off five other competitors Amy has won a recording session and a performance opportunity which will boost her music career.