A driver crashed into two lamp-posts and a wall before fleeing the scene in Dundee, prompting a police probe.

Police Scotland said the collision happened at about 17:35 on Friday on the A923 Lochee Road near the junction with Lower Pleasance.

Two occupants abandoned the blue BMW 335d and left the scene - police are trying to trace them.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage of the crash has been urged to contact the police non-emergency line.