Footage captured in the Galloway Forest Park shows the success of efforts to boost pine marten numbers.

Wildlife cameras give an insight into the lengths they go to in order to help keep their offspring - called kits - safe.

The pine marten is a natural predator of grey squirrels and can help to improve the survival rate of red squirrels in the area.

The installation of den boxes and use of thermal imaging technology are being credited with helping boost the local population.