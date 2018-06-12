Retirement village for gypsy travellers planned

Video

A specially-designed retirement village for gypsy travellers could improve access to health care and to offer a chance to enjoy old age away from "prejudice and discrimination", it has been claimed.

Jack Hendry, who himself has travelling roots, told BBC Scotland he wants to build the gated community in West Lothian to house travellers and those from the non-travelling ageing population.

The planning application for the site at Humbie, near Kirknewton, is for 26 homes and a community centre for social, sporting and cultural events.