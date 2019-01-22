Gleneagles chef Andrew Fairlie dies
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Tributes to Gleneagles chef Andrew Fairlie

Renowned Scottish chef Andrew Fairlie has died aged 55.

The Michelin-starred chef died two months after revealing he had a terminal brain tumour.

Mr Fairlie, who was first diagnosed in 2005, stepped down from his Gleneagles restaurant in November.

  • 22 Jan 2019