Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Tributes to Gleneagles chef Andrew Fairlie
Renowned Scottish chef Andrew Fairlie has died aged 55.
The Michelin-starred chef died two months after revealing he had a terminal brain tumour.
Mr Fairlie, who was first diagnosed in 2005, stepped down from his Gleneagles restaurant in November.
-
22 Jan 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-scotland-tayside-central-46967449/tributes-to-gleneagles-chef-andrew-fairlieRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window