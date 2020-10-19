Sam Bull tried to save the life of a fellow passenger following a helicopter crash near Shetland in 2013.

He helped give CPR to a colleague - but the efforts were in vain, and the man was one of four people who died on the day of the accident.

Sam's father, Michael, said the events of that day came back to haunt his son, who had nightmares about the incident.

Mr Bull said Sam had not been physically hurt, but had sustained a mental injury which ultimately led to his death.

Sam, who suffered from PTSD, took his own life in 2017.

