A walker who was rescued from a cliff face in Arbroath was "a finger's grip away" from death, the Coastguard has said.

The man was about 10m (32ft) from the top of the cliff and slipping when the rescue crew lifted him to safety.

The crew had to perform a rope rescue on the cliff face after a helicopter rescue was deemed too dangerous due to the aircraft's downdraft.

The crew said it found "a cold and tired man in a desperate situation".

They added that the man was "a finger's grip away from plunging to almost certain death".