Partner's appeal over missing Reece Roger

The partner of a man who went missing during a camping trip in Perthshire is becoming convinced "something bad" has happened to him.

Father-of-two Reece Rodger disappeared nearly a month ago near Loch Rannoch while on a trip with friends.

His partner Paula Airzee believes he may have come to some harm while trying to return home early.

She told the BBC he seemed happy when they spoke by phone on the day of his disappearance, and would not have taken himself off somewhere.