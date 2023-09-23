Hundreds of independence supporters have taken to the streets of Falkirk during a march in support for independence.

The march, organised by All Under One Banner, was due to culminate in a rally in Callendar Park but it was cancelled at short notice.

Former SNP leadership contender Kate Forbes had been due to speak at the event.

Independence supporters on motorbikes and on foot were joined by a pipe band during the march.

Shortly before the event, organisers posted on X, formerly Twitter that the rally at the end had been cancelled due to a family bereavement.

They added: "Let's make the Edinburgh Rally great on 7 October."

The march however, went ahead as planned with nationalists waving Saltires as they made their way from Glenfuir Road to Seaton Place.