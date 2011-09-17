Media player
Investigation into deadly Wales mining accident
A police investigation is underway into an accident at a mine near Swansea in which four men died.
Rescue workers at the Gleision colliery had been searching through a maze of tunnels to try to save the miners, who became trapped when a wall collapsed on Thursday morning.
Officials said everything humanly possible had been done, and the local MP called the deaths a stab through the heart of the community. Three other men escaped after the accident.
The BBC's Nick Servini reports.
17 Sep 2011
