A police investigation is underway into an accident at a mine near Swansea in which four men died.

Rescue workers at the Gleision colliery had been searching through a maze of tunnels to try to save the miners, who became trapped when a wall collapsed on Thursday morning.

Officials said everything humanly possible had been done, and the local MP called the deaths a stab through the heart of the community. Three other men escaped after the accident.

