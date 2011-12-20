Video

A teenager paralysed from the waist down by a hospital error in 2008 says she is looking forward to starting a university course next year.

A spinal anaesthetic was wrongly left in place after Sophie Tyler, 18, of Risca, near Newport, had a gall stone operation.

She was 14 when the mistake happened and earlier this year Birmingham Children's Hospital apologised.

BBC Wales' Nicola Smith went back to see Sophie to find out about her hopes for the year ahead.