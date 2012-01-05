Bear Grylls
The Duchess of Cambridge is to volunteer with the Scouts when she is at home at Anglesey, Gwynedd, as part of her public duties.

Adventurer Bear Grylls, chief scout of the UK Scout Association, said he was looking forward to "open her eyes" to what they get up to, adding that she would be made to feel part of the "family".

  • 05 Jan 2012