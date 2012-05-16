The chief executive of Wales' largest building society, The Principality, is standing down after 10 years in the job.

Peter Griffiths will stay on until a successor is found, which could take several months.

Mr Griffiths said "all the rules disappeared" during the economic crisis which led to a "pretty stark and harrowing time". But he said he believed in not panicking and the business was able to thrive.

He spoke to Felicity Evans on Good Morning Wales.