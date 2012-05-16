Principality building society chief executive Peter Griffiths to stand down
The chief executive of Wales' largest building society, The Principality, is standing down after 10 years in the job.
Peter Griffiths will stay on until a successor is found, which could take several months.
Mr Griffiths said "all the rules disappeared" during the economic crisis which led to a "pretty stark and harrowing time". But he said he believed in not panicking and the business was able to thrive.
He spoke to Felicity Evans on Good Morning Wales.