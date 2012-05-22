Media player
Katherine Jenkins: Why I chose Dancing with the Stars
Katherine Jenkins is preparing for the final of the US TV's Dancing with the Stars after achieving a perfect score.
The 31-year-old Welsh mezzo soprano scored the top mark of 60 for her two dances on Monday's penultimate episode of Dancing with the Stars.
She will appear in the final with actor William Levy and football player Donald Driver.
The singer told BBC Radio Wales' Roy Noble why she chose to appear in the US version of Strictly Come Dancing rather than the UK one.
22 May 2012
