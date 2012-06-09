Video

Severe flooding in west Wales has led to a "chaotic" situation, with rescue attempts ongoing to help people affected in the area.

The BBC's Craig Duggan in nearby Aberystwyth said emergency services had been called in from the across the surrounding area to help people trapped in caravan sites and local towns.

Three people have been rescued by helicopter and police estimate 40 people have been taken to safety, with Royal Air Force Sea King helicopters, inshore lifeboats and fire service rescue boats involved.