Village evacuated amid dam fears

A village in Gwynedd is being evacuated due to a flood risk from a water build-up at a disused quarry.

Police want to move 600 people from Pennal to a leisure centre after concerns following a slight breach in the natural reservoir's dam.

Residents and holidaymakers across mid-Wales have been surveying the extent of flood damage caused to their homes and caravans.

Hundreds of people had to be rescued or evacuated when a month's worth of rain fell in a day.

Hywel Griffiths reports.