Video

Britt Ekland remembers Victor Spinetti in an interview on BBC Radio Wales with presenter Oliver Hides following the actor's death.

The Ebbw Vale-born star of stage and screen, died of cancer at the age of 82.

He was a regular performer in London's West End as well as with the Royal Shakespeare Company.

He appeared in more than 30 films, including the Beatles' movies and Dylan Thomas's Under Milk Wood, starring Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton.

Eckland said he was a "master of his craft", down to earth and easy to be with.