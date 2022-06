The Richard Burton Diaries will be published in October documenting the Welsh actor's life between 1939 and 1983.

The diaries begin when he was growing up and then chronicle his life as a star.

The book was edited by Chris Williams, a professor of Welsh history of Swansea University, who told Oliver Hides on BBC Radio Wales there was a lot of information to get through before the 350,000-word book could be put together.