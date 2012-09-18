There are fresh calls for attempts to be made to heal a rift between some residents of a south Wales town and those that run the community centre there.

Maerdy community centre in Rhondda Cynon Taf was recently bought from the South Wales Police Authority, despite objections from members of the community and the local Assembly Member, Leighton Andrews.

They claimed the centre has been underused and not inclusive for many years.

Stephen Fairclough reports.