Video

A BBC investigation has revealed some Premier League football clubs are charging parents hundreds of pounds for the privilege of their child becoming a mascot.

The survey by the Radio 4 consumer programme You And Yours found that Swansea City were the most expensive of the 18 clubs which replied at £540 including VAT.

The club defended the cost saying their package includes four match tickets, hospitality, a replica kit and signed ball.

Father Rhisiard Jenkins paid for his son, Lewis, to walk out with Swansea City at the match against Reading recently.

He told to Oliver Hides why the privilege costs so much.