Former Manchester United player Kenny Morgans, who survived the Munich air disaster in 1958, has died aged 73.

Swansea-born Morgans joined United on leaving school in 1955 and made his first-team debut as an 18-year-old against Leicester City two years later.

He was found unconscious among the plane's debris in Munich by two journalists, five hours after the official search was called off.

Morgans recovered from his injuries to continue his playing career.

Former Manchester United correspondent on the Manchester Evening News David Meek recalls the Munich disaster and Morgans' football career.

