Dolphins
Dolphin 'superpod' filmed by Sea Trust in Irish Sea

Footage of a "superpod" of hundreds of dolphins has been captured by marine conservationists in the Irish Sea.

It was recorded by members of Pembrokeshire-based Sea Trust on a Fishguard to Rosslare ferry during a routine survey.

Sea Trust director Cliff Benson said it was an "amazing" sight.

  • 09 Jan 2013