Former Archbishop of Canterbury Rowan Williams has joined the House of Lords as a life peer with a title inspired by a village where he grew up.

He was officially introduced to the chamber as Baron Williams of Oystermouth on Tuesday.

Dr Williams previously sat in the Lords as one of the Lords Spiritual - the 26 bishops of the Church of England who are members of the House of Lords.

He was given a life peerage after retiring as Archbishop on 31 December.

His title comes from the village of Oystermouth in Mumbles, near Swansea.