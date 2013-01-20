Media player
Ice risk in weather forecast for Wales
Snow is possible in north east Wales on Sunday night and a risk of ice remains in south Wales on Monday.
Temperatures overnight are expected to plunge to as low as -4C in parts of mid and south Wales.
Holly Green presents the BBC's weather bulletin for Wales for Sunday evening and Monday.
20 Jan 2013
