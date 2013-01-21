Warning after mountain rescues

Video

Walkers are being warned not to venture up mountains without proper equipment following two rescues on the same peak at the weekend.

Mountain rescue teams faced dangerous conditions in rescues on Corn Ddu in the Brecon Beacons on Saturday and Sunday.

A walker slipped and broke her ankle on Saturday while a man broke two bones in a leg on Sunday.

Rescuers said walkers should think twice about venturing up high mountains in poor weather.

Mountain Rescue team member Mark Moran provided this footage of Sunday's rescue. In it, the 28-year-old man from Rhondda Cynon Taff man is stretchered off the mountain before being flown away by helicopter.

