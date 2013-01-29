Pupil sitting exam
GCSEs highlight differences to education in England

The Welsh government has confirmed it will retain GCSEs and A-levels as the key school qualifications.

It means further differences between Wales and England where GCSEs are being phased out in core subjects.

The announcement came on the day the schools inspectorate for Wales says it is concerned not enough is being done to get the best out of the brightest pupils.

Education correspondent Arwyn Jones reports.

