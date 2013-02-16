Media player
People who spot a pair of llamas loaded with packs while exploring the Denbighshire countryside could be forgiven for thinking they have been transported to the Andes Mountains of South America.
But chances are they will be seeing Eddie and Koobra, the Berwyn Mountain llamas with their guide Carol Jerman.
Ms Jerman takes the llamas out to accompany walkers across the countryside of the Berwyns.
BBC reporter Alan Daulby trekked over to Llandrillo to meet Ms Jerman and her llamas - and also met Annie and Sue.
Sue had bought her mother Annie a llama trek as a Christmas present.
16 Feb 2013
