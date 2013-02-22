Burgers generic
Horsemeat scandal: Councils' food testing promise

More rigorous testing of food being used by Wales councils is being promised after horsemeat was found in burgers produced by a Powys supplier.

Seven councils were supplied with food from the Burger Manufacturing Company (BMC) near Builth Wells, where three samples have proved positive.

Welsh Local Government Association chief executive Steve Thomas said food safety must be protected.

Nick Palit reports.

