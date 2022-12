Assembly member Rosemary Butler says residents in Newport are living in "misery" while waiting for a decision over the future of the Brynglas tunnels on the M4 which could be widened to ease congestion.

The Welsh government said the decision was taking longer due to the importance and complexity of the issue.

But Ms Butler told Nelli Bird on BBC Radio Wales that "something has to be done".

'Misery' over M4 decision delays