Author Philip Pullman on growing up north Wales
Author Philip Pullman explains how a childhood in north Wales inspired his early years in an interview with Felicity Evans on BBC Radio Wales.
He was featured in Great Welsh Writers on BBC One Wales on Monday 18 March.
19 Mar 2013
