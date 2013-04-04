Media player
Countdown to Cardiff rugby league world cup kick-off
Organisers of the 2013 Rugby League World Cup say they are happy with the way preparations for the event are progressing - with less than seven months to the opening ceremony in Cardiff's Millennium Stadium.
Wales is joint host with England for the tournament, which kicks off on 26 October.
World Cup games will also be held at Wrexham's Racecourse ground and The Gnoll in Neath.
One of the organisers, Martin Johnston, told Bethan Rhys Roberts on BBC Radio Wales that support for the "other" rugby code is growing - even in union-dominated south Wales.
04 Apr 2013
