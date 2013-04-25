Council flag
Local elections 2013: Anglesey vote fresh start hope

The people of Anglesey will be going to the polls in exactly a week to elect their local councillors, a year after the rest of Wales.

The way the island has been divided up is different and the way people will have more than one vote to cast is also a change.

BBC Wales political editor Betsan Powys examines whether the fresh electoral approach will lead to a new start for the island's governance.

