For thousands of Newport and Wrexham fans this Sunday's football Conference play-off final at Wembley could be a dream come true.

But for 96-year-old Newport fan Ron Jones it will be particularly special, as he will be watching from the royal box with his nephew, former Newport County chairman Chris Blight.

Mr Blight promised him he would see Newport vie for promotion before his 100th birthday.

Mr Blight and then Mr Jones spoke to Oliver Hides on BBC Radio Wales.

