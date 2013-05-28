Video

An investigation by BBC Wales has learnt one of the key figures behind a cash appeal to buy some historic land in Gwynedd is in fact the mother of the people selling it.

The Garth Celyn Trust says it needs to raise £180,000 to acquire 24 acres where some historians claim medieval Welsh prince Llywelyn the Great built his palace.

Actress Catherine Zeta Jones is among those reported to have given a donation. But an expert has told BBC Wales he would be wary about putting money in without more information about the trust.

Roger Pinney reports.

Land appeal trust questions raised