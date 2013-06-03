Ian Watkins
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Lostprophets rock star Ian Watkins denies baby rape charges

The lead singer of the south Wales rock band Lostprophets has denied 23 charges involving sexual offences against children, including rape.

Ian Watkins, 35, from Pontypridd, has said he will fight to the end to clear his name.

Caroline Evans reports.

Rock singer denies baby rape charges

  • 03 Jun 2013