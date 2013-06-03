Media player
Lostprophets rock star Ian Watkins denies baby rape charges
The lead singer of the south Wales rock band Lostprophets has denied 23 charges involving sexual offences against children, including rape.
Ian Watkins, 35, from Pontypridd, has said he will fight to the end to clear his name.
Caroline Evans reports.
03 Jun 2013
