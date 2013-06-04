The Alarm's Mike Peters targets MP stem cell donors
Mike Peters, lead singer with The Alarm visited Parliament as part of a drive to increase the number of stem cell donors.
A day after receiving chemotherapy treatment for leukaemia near his home in north Wales, he headed to Westminster for the launch of "Get On The List", a campaign to recruit potential donors.
MPs were targeted at a donor registration event in the hope that they would encourage others to register to help blood cancer patients.
BBC Wales Parliamentary correspondent David Cornock interviewed him.