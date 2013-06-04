Mike Peters, lead singer with The Alarm visited Parliament as part of a drive to increase the number of stem cell donors.

A day after receiving chemotherapy treatment for leukaemia near his home in north Wales, he headed to Westminster for the launch of "Get On The List", a campaign to recruit potential donors.

MPs were targeted at a donor registration event in the hope that they would encourage others to register to help blood cancer patients.

BBC Wales Parliamentary correspondent David Cornock interviewed him.

Singer targets stem cell donors