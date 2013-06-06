Media player
Cardiff hit-and-runs: Matthew Tvrdon detained indefinitely
A paranoid schizophrenic who ran down and killed a mother of three in a hit-and-run frenzy in Cardiff has been detained in a secure hospital indefinitely.
The judge said Matthew Tvrdon turned his three tonne van into a weapon and mowed down Karina Menzies during a deadly 30-minute spree, which saw 17 other people injured.
Nick Palit reports. Jamie Owen also speaks to Prof Rob Poole of the Royal College of Psychiatrists in the BBC Wales Today studio.
06 Jun 2013
