Action at Glan Clwyd hospital as C difficile infections rise
Wales' largest health board has been criticised for the way it handled an outbreak of the hospital infection C difficile which contributed to the deaths of at least seven people this year.
New cases at Glan Clwyd hospital, Bodelwyddan, Denbighshire, went up from three a week last year to eight a week in March and April.
An expert is being brought in by the Betsi Cadwaladr Health Board to review its procedures in hospitals in north Wales.
Roger Pinney reports.
07 Jun 2013
